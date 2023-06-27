BRUNSWICK – Robert “Bob” L. LeBourdais,79, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2023, surrounded by his children in his home in Mount Pleasant, Texas, after battling Lung Cancer, and COPD. Bob was born in Brunswick, Maine on May 2, 1944, the last of 18 children, a son to the late George and Almina LeBourdais.

Bob attended Brunswick Schools, which included St. John’s Catholic school. He was expected to graduate from Brunswick High in 1965, however the military came calling. Bob decided on the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam during the war where he served for a tour. After returning from Vietnam he transferred to the 133rd Engineer Battalion with the Army National Guard serving up to eight years. Bob began his civilian employment at Pejepscot Paper Mill. From the paper mill he continued on to J. Brush, Favreau’s Electric, ending his employment with 15 years at Bath Iron Works. While working at BIW Bob was a member of IAM Local 6 Union.

Bob enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow Post 202 Legion members in Topsham, Maine where he once held the Commander position, as well as many other executive positions. With his love of the organization Bob was a lifetime Legion member. He was also a member of the DAV. At the time of his passing, Bob was a proud member of AA with over 20 years of sobriety. Bob enjoyed his two cats Harley and Oreo, cooking on his grill, watching sports, old movies, classic shows, and live concerts on TV.

Bob was predeceased by his wife Bonnie (Anna) LeBourdais in 2005 and his wife Cindy (Alexander) LeBourdais in 2017.

Bob is survived by his son, Denis LeBourdais and his wife Sarah of Woolwich. His daughter Nicole Senence (LeBourdais) and her Husband Rico of Mt. Pleasant, Texas (formally Brunswick Maine). Three stepchildren, Michelle Kristiansen, Michael Foss and Lisa McCarthy. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shane and Kara McGinnis, Miranda, Clarrisa, Seth, and Lincoln Lebourdais, Alex Wicks, and Dakotah and Orion Senence. His three great-grandchildren, Chandler and Brooklynn McGinnis, and Kodie Birks.

There will be a memorial service at the Berean Baptist Church in Brunswick on July 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. A burial with military honors will follow at St. John’s cemetery at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Midcoast Humane

in Bob’s honor.