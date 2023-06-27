KENNEBUNKPORT – Peter Raymond succumbed to heart disease on Sunday, June 18, 2023, while pursuing his passion of cycling in Kennebunkport. Peter rode to the other side, nature around him, wind at his back carrying him on. He was 65 years old. Peter was born in Gardiner Maine, the son of Jacqueline Nicol and Haley Raymond. He grew up in the town of Arundel Maine and graduated from Kennebunk High School. He served in the United States Navy where he learned photography which became a passion he turned into an art. Peter worked in several enterprises and was employed most recently by Gannett Publishing. He also worked as an independent gardener and photographer. He was an avid photographer and poet who shared his art on the internet and at craft and art shows. His photography was unique as he paired his visual images with written words expressing his feelings about the photo. He could see the extraordinary stories hidden in the everyday world and shared that with all with his visual poetry. Family and friends looked forward to the photos he shared on Facebook.

Peter is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Lydia Brooks Raymond and siblings and their spouses, Arthur and Pam Raymond of Goose Creek South Carolina, Michelle Hyde of Colebrook NH, Henry and Carrie Raymond of South Paris Maine, aunts Louise Griffin and Judy Thompson, Uncle Chuck Nicol, and his much loved nieces and nephews and spouses April and Jason Busfield, Dennis and Ashlee Hyde, Casey Raymond, Haley Raymond, Crispin Raymond, Ginny Griffith, Gary and Amy Brooks, Wayne Brooks, Tina and Ray Nichols, Richard and Donna Little, Wendy and Joe Hilbert, Jeff and Mary Little, and Amy, Chris, and Samantha Perry. He also has many cousins and great and great, great nieces and nephews.

Peter belonged to the Maine Coast Cycling club and served as the current President of the club. His joys were riding on the coast of Maine and taking photos. He was always seeking out new opportunities to photograph nature. He enjoyed music, gardening, kayaking, skiing, snowshoeing, and spending time with family. He enjoyed spending time at his brother’s camp in Manchester Maine and was the official scorekeeper for the Hydesville Pig roast horseshoe tournament. He was the rock of the family and was always there to love, coach, and support. He was a surrogate father to his many nieces and nephews and a canine dad to Gwen. All who knew him, knew of his kindness.

A service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 141 North Street, Kennebunkport, Maine on Saturday, July 8, at 11 a.m. A luncheon at the church will follow. A private burial will be held in Freedom, New Hampshire at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Peter’s name to a charity

of your choice.

