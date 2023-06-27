BRUNSWICK – Susannah Smith MacDonald, 91, died peacefully on June 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in West Medford, Mass., she attended local schools and later Wheelock College. While spending summers in Ogunquit with her family, she met and courted her future husband, William D. MacDonald; she working in the drug store soda fountain shop and he a handsome lifeguard on Little Beach. Sue and Bill raised their family in Newburyport where she became involved with the League of Women Voters, the Newburyport Garden Club, and the Newburyport Historical Society and worked for many years as a book indexer. Together she and Bill founded the Wickford Press, setting type by hand for their letter press, printing wedding invitations, birth announcements, event fliers, and historical Newburyport postcards. In later years, Sue and Bill enjoyed camping in Maine, often at Mt. Blue State Park where many family get-togethers took place. Upon the death of her husband, Sue moved to Maine and played a very special role in the lives of her granddaughters…not missing a single sporting or school event and always full of love and compassion.﻿

She is survived by her sister, Deborah (Peter) Meigs and brother Steven Smith, her three children and their spouses: Timothy W.D.MacDonald (Kathy Hirsch), Tamerson (John) Hoering and Alexandra (Alasdair) Johnson, five grandchildren: Sister Elizabeth Rose, Emily (Corey) Odermann and Katherine(Kevin) Guay, Rowan and Callum Johnson, one great-grandchild, Marley Odermann and many nieces and nephews.

﻿Sue was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, William D. MacDonald and her father and mother, William W. and Elizabeth C. Smith of Ogunquit.

﻿A private service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Ogunquit at a later date.