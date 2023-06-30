Babineau, Alphena C. 98, of Portland, June 25. Visiting hours, 2 – 5 pm, July 2, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Homes, Portland. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., July 3, St. Pius Church, Portland.
Babineau, Alphena C. 98, of Portland, June 25. Visiting hours, 2 – 5 pm, July 2, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Homes, Portland. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., July 3, St. Pius Church, Portland.
