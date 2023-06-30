GORHAM – Susanne Willard, 85, died June 14, 2023, at Gorham House in Gorham, Maine, after a brief illness. She was born on February 21, 1938, in Czechoslovakia. She was the daughter of Dr. Herbert Tarpl and Hanna Trapl. The family was forced to leave Czechoslovakia in 1946, moving to Germany, England, and Scotland. In 1951 the family moved to the British West Indies, Nevis, then to Anguilla. Susanne attended multiple local schools while her family traveled, ultimately graduating from a High school in Barbados. In 1954 Susanne then moved to Scotland and became a registered nurse.

In 1959, Susanne came to America, where her family had immigrated. The family stayed on Long Island, moving to New York City. While in New York, she married her first husband and had two children. In 1965 she married Robert T. Willard, and in 1967, the family moved to Hiram, Maine. In 1970, she adopted a daughter, Sarah.

Susanne attended the University of Southern Maine and graduated in 1978. She went to work for the Maine DEP and enjoyed her job. In 1971 the family moved to Portland. She retired in 2000 and began volunteering for various organizations, including the PSO and PSD. She enjoyed living in Portland and loved tending to her garden and orchard. Susanne was predeceased by her husband, Robert; partner Edward Goodrich; son Ian; and daughter. Sarah (DeSalle).

Susanne is survived by her son, Irwin Willard of Hiram; two granddaughters, Felicia and Jacqueline; great-grandsons Jeremiah, Atreyu, and James: and great-granddaughter Julie.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous