TOPSHAM – Patricia Longworth 96, died at home June 26, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born in Central Falls, R.I. on Jan. 13, 1927, the daughter of Clifford and Helen Allenson.
Pat graduated from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School and worked in Providence, R.I. as a legal secretary. She married John Longworth Oct. 15, 1955. They made their home in Seekonk, Mass. for 45 years where they raised their four children.
After the youngest entered school, Pat went to work as a bookkeeper at Eileen Darling’s Restaurant in Seekonk, Mass. She enjoyed her co-workers and the food there for 25 years, retiring in 1995.
In 2001 Pat and John moved to Maine. They became active members of Grace Episcopal Church. Pat was proud of having served for 75 years on various church altar guilds. She joined People Plus and loved the community. She volunteered Monday mornings at the front desk for many years.
Family was most important to her and she looked forward to holidays when they could all gather together.
She was predeceased by her husband John of 53 years. She was also predeceased by her siblings Cliff, Don and Margaret.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey of Clinton, Mass., daughters Diane Longworth of Topsham, Leslie Young of Oklahoma City, Okla., Amy Rogers (Tom) of Topsham; six grandsons; and one great-grandson.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Grace Episcopal Church, Bath, on Friday July 7 at 11 a.m. She will be interred beside her husband at Moshassuck Cemetery in Central Falls, R.I. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers
the family requests donations be made to
People Plus, Brunswick, or
Grace Episcopal Church
in Bath.
