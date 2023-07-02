SCARBOROUGH – Barbara Hilliard Dunlap Michael, the daughter of the late Barbara A. and Walter M. Dunlap Jr., was born in Lancaster, Pa. on Jan. 17, 1942. She died at home in Scarborough, on June 18, 2023, of natural causes.

She attended the Lancaster Country Day School and graduated from The Masters School, Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. She graduated from Smith College with high honors and pursued graduate studies in urban planning at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

She lived for many years in West Hollywood, Calif. where she met her mentor, Tara Singh, and where she worked at the Joseph Plan Foundation in support of his mission. It was there she met her husband, Richard Michael. Their marriage ended in divorce.

She moved to Maine in 2001 to provide care and companionship for her mother at Piper Shores and likewise assisted other residents. Her modest home in Higgins Beach offered her peace and solitude and the loved opportunity to walk the ocean shores.

She was predeceased by a sister, Mary A. Dunlap.

She is survived by her brother, Walt Dunlap and his wife Cynthia Barnett of Freeport; and by her nephews Aaron Williams of Spring, Texas and Alex Gonyaw of Klamath Falls, Ore.

Plans for a memorial service are pending.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her memory to the

Friends School of Portland,

11 U.S. Route 1,

Cumberland Foreside, ME 04110;

Good Shepherd Food Bank,

﻿P.O. Box 1807,

Auburn, ME 04211;

Preble Street,

55 Preble St.,

Portland, ME 04101;

MOFGA,

P.O. Box 170,

Unity, ME 04988;

Seeds of Peace,

370 Lexington Ave.,

Suite 201,

New York, NY 10017