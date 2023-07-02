Blanchard, James Patrick 77, of Portland, June 26, at home. Service 1 p.m. and visit until 4 p.m., July 6, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.
Blanchard, James Patrick 77, of Portland, June 26, at home. Service 1 p.m. and visit until 4 p.m., July 6, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.
