BUXTON – James “Jim” E. Fitz, 77, of Buxton, died on July 2, 2023.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday July 6 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22) in Buxton.
A graveside service will be held on Friday morning at 11 a.m. at South Buxton Cemetery (Woodman/newer section) on Woodman Road in Buxton. A celebration of life will follow at Chaps Saloon, 1301 Long Plains Rd., Buxton.
The full obituary and online condolence messages are available on the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to the Buxton Toy Box.
Checks can be sent to
Town of Buxton,
185 Portland Rd.
Buxton, ME 04093
and made payable to
The Buxton Toy Box.
