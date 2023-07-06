WOOLWICH – Stephen L. Hemingway of Woolwich, passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2023.

A devout member of the Bahai Faith, Stephen dedicated his life to sharing the teachings of Baha’u’llah and the message of the oneness of humankind. Stephen used his talent as a prolific writer, poet, television producer, and playwright to further this endeavor and be of service to others.

Stephen is survived by his wife and best friend of 54 years, Nancy; his children, Samuel Hemingway, Debra Rees, Matthew Hemingway, Anne Hemingway and Sarah Hemingway; his grandchildren, Caitlin Taylor and her fiancé Chad Nelson, Miah Hemingway and Madison Maxwell; his sister, Brenda Thomas; his nieces Myra Hemingway and Nicole Thomas; his grandnieces; and his great-grandson; his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Sara Connor; his nephews and nieces Ben Connor, Adam Connor, Erin Connor and Libby Connor.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 6, at 2 p.m. at the David E Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. Burial to follow at Murphy’s Corner Cemetery in Woolwich.

“So powerful is the light of unity, that it can illuminate the whole earth.” Baha’u’llah