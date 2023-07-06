Kuschke, Carol I. 70, of Hollis, July 3, in Wells. Service 11 a.m. and reception, July 15, Second Parish Orthodox Presbyterian Church, Scarborough. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Buxton
