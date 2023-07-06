WEST BATH – Sally Anne Richardson, 75, of Bull Rock Road passed away peacefully on Thursday June 22, 2023 at Maine Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born at Bath Memorial Hospital on June 24, 1947 to Alice and Bryce Dutton of Wiscasset.

Sally graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1965 and had various jobs including the Holiday Inn, the Sunshine Too laundromat and finally, Grumbacher formerly known as Joy Brush.

She married Dana R. Richardson Sr. on Nov. 10, 1990 and resided in West Bath.

Sally had many passions in life, one including traveling with Dana in their motor home to the Nascar races to see her favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt, Sr. She also enjoyed attending the Beechridge and Wiscasset Speedways and watching races on television. Her other favorite driver was Jimmie Johnson in which her and Aurora would say, “Go Jimmie Go”!

Sally often talked about the memories of going on the cruise ships to the Bahamas – swimming with Sean the dolphin, and to Bermuda. She also liked to go to local craft fairs and had a love for all animals especially her dogs Twila, Shiloh and Shelby.

Another passion of Sally’s was her great-granddaughter, Aurora, she loved spending time and playing. She was the light of her life and truly cherished every moment they had together.

Sally will always be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend that was full of compassion, generosity, unconditional love, guidance and kindness, and had a very big heart, doing for others and putting herself last without complaint.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dana Richardson, Sr.; a great-grandson, Jesse Wallace.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Tammy Condon and Michael Woodhouse of Wiscasset, her son, Douglas Potter and Laurel Noddin of Augusta, and her daughter, Sierra Gilmore; her sister, Jeanne Taylor of Florida and her children Lisa Suxeferth of New Gloucester, and Scott Delano of Wiscasset; a granddaughter, Brittany Wallace of Portland; a great-granddaughter, Aurora Own – her angel; a stepson, Tim Richardson and his wife Rhonda of Bath and a stepdaughter, Brenda Swain of Bath; along with many friends, cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, July 8, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Cranberry Horn Cemetery in Cundy’s Harbor.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Sally’s online memorial.

Memorial contributions can be made to the

Midcoast Humane Society.

