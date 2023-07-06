SOUTH PORTLAND – John Kenneth Gendreau, 73, of South Portland, passed away at home on July 2, 2023.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 8, from 12-1 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Cemetery in South Portland. For full obituary, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
