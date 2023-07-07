BEDFORD, N.H. – Malinda (Maynard) Arcidy, 96, of Bedford, N.H., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 1, 2023.

Born March 20, 1927 in Alpoca, W.Va. to Edna (Lester) and Claude Maynard, Malinda was the second oldest of seven children. As a young woman, Malinda dedicated herself to a life of service and had thoughts of becoming a missionary.

She earned her nursing degree from Raleigh General Hospital Training School in Beckley, W.Va., and served as a nurse anesthetist in the U.S. Air Force. It was here that she met her husband, Louis Arcidy, who was immediately captivated by the pair of hazel eyes he saw peeking out between her nurse’s cap and surgical mask. Malinda and Louis eloped in 1952 and she was honorably discharged at the rank of captain the following year.

Malinda and Louis enjoyed over five decades of life together and had many adventures over the years, including creating and running family business ventures, most notably an electronics manufacturing company (RCD Components Inc), managing condos in Maine, traveling the world, and raising five children. Throughout it all, acts of service and charitable endeavors were a vital part of Malinda’s life.

She served as president of the Girls Club, was a member of the St. Francis Women’s Guild, was president of the Manchester Golden Rulers Club, and was founder and president of the Garden Club. Malinda was also a longtime volunteer at nursing homes and the women’s prison, where she administered medical care and counseling to those in need. As a member of the Sierra Club, Malinda was also an environmentalist and she found a quiet way to donate land and resources with every project she undertook.

Malinda, while generous to all, especially delighted in spoiling her loved ones and grandchildren. She will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, and colleague.

Malinda was predeceased by her husband, Louis J. Arcidy; son, Louis M. Arcidy; her grandson, Maxwell Arcidy; her parents Claude Maynard, and Edna (Lester) Maynard; her brothers Fred “Sarge” Maynard, James Maynard, Gideon Maynard, Jesse Maynard, and Norvell Maynard.

She is survived by her children, Michael, Mark, Maria (Berry), and Alfred; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Louise Hatter.

Calling hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Lambert Funeral Home Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10.a.m. on Saturday at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Rd., Bedford, NH 03110.

To all friends and family, please help us celebrate Malinda’s life by visiting her memorial and sharing memories. https://memorialsource.com/memorial/malinda-arcidy To leave a message of condolence, please go to http://www.lambertfuneralhome.com.

In keeping with Malinda’s legacy of generosity, the Arcidy family requests that donations be made to

FairPlay or the ALS Association, in lieu of flowers.

Donations may be made online at

﻿www.fairplaylibraries.org and http://www.als.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous