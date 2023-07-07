James Harvey Groves

ROCKLAND – James Harvey Groves, 88, passed away on Nov. 12, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport. A graveside committal service will take place at 2 p.m. on July 20, 2023 at Oak Grove Cemetery, Oak Grove Avenue, Bath, Maine.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.