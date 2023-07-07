ROCKLAND – James Harvey Groves, 88, passed away on Nov. 12, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport. A graveside committal service will take place at 2 p.m. on July 20, 2023 at Oak Grove Cemetery, Oak Grove Avenue, Bath, Maine.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.