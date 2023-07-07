SCARBOROUGH – Ralph Lawrence Low passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023, after a long illness, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

He was born Dec. 13, 1947, in Portland, the son of the late Theodore W. and Edith (Boothby) Low.

Ralph was a graduate of Portland High School and attended SMVTI, where he received an associate degree in machining and manufacturing. He spent his younger years on Peaks Island lobstering with his father, brother Paul and the late Les Mcvain.

He served with the U.S. Marines and later with the U.S. Airforce during the Vietnam War. After returning from the war, he started a career with S.D Warren Paper Mill in the machine shop where he worked over 30 years until his retirement.

Motorcycles were what made Ralph’s life complete. Whether working and restoring them, or riding with friends on trips or around town, he was happiest on his Harley. He also built two log cabin homes from the ground up.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Paul and faithful canine companion, Spencer.

He will be sadly missed by his niece, Rebecca King of Westbook and many close friends and military comrades from the Maine Veteran’s home.

Visiting hours will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Dolby Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook. There will be no graveside service as his ashes will be laid to rest in White Head Passage, Peaks Island, as he so wished. A special thank you to all staff and C unit at the Maine Veteran’s home.

