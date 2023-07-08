Silsby, David Shorey 93, of Manchester, July 4, in Augusta. Visit 4-6 p.m., July 26, Plummer Funeral Home, Augusta. Celebration of life 1 p.m., July 27, South Parish Congregational Church.
