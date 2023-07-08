PORTLAND – Charlotte Kay (Knuth) Perillo, 82, resident of the Atrium at the Cedars in Portland, peacefully passed away July 4, 2023 at the Atrium surrounded by family.

She was born April 11, 1941 to Harry and Sylvia Gerig Knuth in Bloomington, Ill. and was followed by her sister, Lois (Knuth) Sorenson the following year.

She graduated from the James Ward Thorne School of Nursing of Passavant Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Ill., the University of Missouri with a BSN, and the University of Colorado with a MS.

She married Renald S. Perillo Aug. 27, 1965, in Columbia, Mo. after meeting at University of Missouri. They lived in a variety of places due to his military career and she served in multiple nursing roles, the last as a faculty member at Southern Maine Community College.

She very much enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and traveling around the world. She was a mentor to many and devoted her life to helping others, both personally and professionally.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and is survived by her sister, and her three children and their families, Stephen and Charity Perillo of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Timothy and Jason, Christopher and Eileen Perillo of Houston, Texas, Andrew, Benjamin, and Derrick; and Michael and Rebecca (Perillo) Matthes of Portland, Jacob.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Sunday, July 9, from 3-5 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue, Portland.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Perillo family.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to:

Ocean Avenue School

150 Ocean Ave.

Portland, ME 04103

Attn: Beverly Stevens, Principal; or

Preble Street (of Portland),

either online or directly at:

Development Department

Preble Street

55 Portland St.

Portland, ME 04101