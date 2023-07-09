PORTLAND – Bruce Alan Peaslee, 74, passed away on July 2, 2023.

He was born Dec. 7, 1948, in Waltham, Mass. Bruce spent his formative years in a variety of locations as a result of his father’s military assignments, including Fort Fairfield and Alaska. He graduated from Morse High School, Bath in 1967, furthered his education at the University of Southern Maine, graduating in 1980 with a degree in Economics. Bruce’s compassion, determination, and love for life were evident in his work, and his various hobbies.

Bruce was a dedicated and hardworking individual who spent his career as a project manager at the Computer Science Corporation. His retirement in 2002 didn’t slow him down; Bruce found joy working at a garden center, nurturing his love for gardening. He was an exceptional cook who always cooked for an army, a testimony to his generous heart.

An avid target shooter, he was a proud member of the Scarborough Fish and Game. He volunteered at Holy Martyrs Church, always finding ways to give back to his community. Bruce’s love for travel took him and his wife, Cecelia, to places like Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, St. Croix, and Grand Cayman. He also had fond memories of his honeymoon in Nevis.

He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Doreen; brothers Paul and Brian Peaslee.

Bruce is survived by his loving spouse, Cecelia Peaslee of Portland; children, Gretchen (Dennis) Wight of Windham, and Kevin Peaslee of Alabama; grandchildren, Emma and Grace Peaslee; siblings Jean (Samuel) Dunlap of Florida, Timothy (Cheryl) Peaslee of Bath, Eileen Peaslee of Ohio, Elaine (William) Walsh of Boothbay Harbor, Colleen (Christopher) DiMatte of Massachusetts, Paula (James) O’Leary of Georgia; in-laws, Lawrence (Margaret) Bouchard of Ohio, and Deborah Heald of Portland.

Bruce’s family would like to thank Maine Oncology and the Transfusion Center for their kind and compassionate care of Bruce over the past three years.

Visiting hours will be celebrated from 4 to 7 p.m. on July 13 at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A rosary service will be held at the chapel at 10:30 a.m. on July 14, at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Rd., Falmouth, immediately followed by an 11 a.m. Mass. A private burial will be held at a later date. To view Bruce’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the

Scarborough Fish & Game Association,

P.O. Box 952,

Scarborough, ME 04070-0952