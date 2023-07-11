PHIPPSBURG – Daniel “Danny” L. Coombs, 71, of Clifford Road passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

He was born in Bath on April 29, 1952, a son of William F. and Annie L. (Wallace) Coombs. In 1971 Danny graduated from Morse High School. He entered the National Guard and finished in the Army Reserves for a combined 28 years of service. He was employed at Pine Tree Service Center, Bath Iron Works, School bus driver, Snap On Tools and Bard Industries. In 1998 he owned and operated Stoneybrook Hauler until 2014. During his retirement he was employed by Harry Doughty & Son until present.

He was a member of the Phippsburg Fire Department, American Legion Post 216 and the Bath Lodge of Elks.

Danny enjoyed antique cars, street rods, going for a ride, dancing, he loved a good surprise. He especially loved spending time with family, friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his father, mother and five siblings.

He is survived by three daughters, twins, Louise Dauphin and her husband Donnie of Phippsburg, Lorana Pierce and her husband Paul of Phippsburg and Jennifer Munsey and her husband Donald of Woolwich, his significant other Laura Jones of Bath, three grandchildren, Alex and Kali Pierce and Devin Dauphin, two great-grandsons, Caleb and Lincoln, four siblings, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cushman Field, known as the Phippsburg School Ballfield with Fire Department and military honors. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Phippsburg Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice or in memory of Danny please do a kind charitable act for someone in need.