WOODSVILLE, N.H. – Ruth Marie Jameson, of Woodsville, N.H. passed away at her home on Thursday, June 8, 2023. She was surrounded by family and died peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Ruth was born in Boston, Mass. on July 23, 1938.
She was predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Laverdiere; and daughter, Diane Tyler.
She is survived by her son, Brian Tyler and daughter, Kristin Braymiller.
In remembrance of Ruth, a luncheon will be held on July 23 at the Newbury Village Store from 11 to 1 p.m. in Newbury, Vt.
To offer the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, N.H. is assisting with arrangements.
