WOODSVILLE, N.H. – Ruth Marie Jameson, of Woodsville, N.H. passed away at her home on Thursday, June 8, 2023. She was surrounded by family and died peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Ruth was born in Boston, Mass. on July 23, 1938.

She was predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Laverdiere; and daughter, Diane Tyler.

She is survived by her son, Brian Tyler and daughter, Kristin Braymiller.

In remembrance of Ruth, a luncheon will be held on July 23 at the Newbury Village Store from 11 to 1 p.m. in Newbury, Vt.

In remembrance of Ruth, a luncheon will be held on July 23 at the Newbury Village Store from 11 to 1 p.m. in Newbury, Vt.

