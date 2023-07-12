BUXTON – Thomas J. Foley Jr. died peacefully at his home in Buxton, Maine, on July 9, 2023. He was born June 12, 1934, to Anna M. (Legere) and Thomas J. Foley Sr, in Portland, Maine.

He grew up in Libbytown and later moved to the Stroudwater neighborhood of Portland, Maine. He attended St Patrick’s School in Portland and graduated from Cheverus High School in 1952. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was a radio operator/morse code translator. He served throughout the height of the Korean War, crewing on nuclear-armed B36 Peacemakers. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force, he reunited with a grade school classmate, Patricia A. King; they were married April 12, 1958. They had seven children together in Portland until 1976, when they moved to New Gloucester, Maine. He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years until his retirement in 1989. Following retirement he moved to Port Charlotte, Florida as a snowbird with his wife and eldest son Patrick, who had Down Syndrome. In 2000 he returned to Maine to be near the treatment centers for Patrick. ﻿

Tom always kept busy, especially with his neighbor, Ed Lechner, when he lived in New Gloucester. He was a fine carpenter and was generous with his time – over his life he built many sheds and garages for friends and neighbors. Patrick was not only his eldest son but also his best friend. Over many years, as Patrick’s health declined, Tom never failed to make the daily drive for Patrick’s favorite Dunkin coffee and donut. He enjoyed being with grandchildren teaching them to work on cars and work with tools. He was a regular at the Togas/Portland VA Centers often treating the staff with candy to show his appreciation for the care they gave him. He was a devoted Catholic who never missed mass, which he attended at a variety of Southern Maine churches over the years.﻿

Tom was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Patricia A. Foley, his son Patrick E. Foley, and three sisters: Anne M. Foley Dorothy Maloney and Barbara Vail. ﻿

He is survived by his sister in law, Mary Keniston of Portland; six children: Kathleen and husband Richard Carmichael of South Portland; Dorothy and her husband Larry Piazzola of Gorham; Brian T. Foley of North Fort Myers, Florida; Timothy and his wife April Foley of Buxton; Susanne Foley and husband David Melick of Bozeman, Mont.; and Daniel J. Foley of Standish, Maine. In addition, he leaves behind 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. ﻿

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Friday, July 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A Mass of Christian burial will be held the following day, Saturday July 15, at 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Church at 124 Cottage Road in South Portland, with a burial with Military Honors following at Calvary Cemetery. A reception will conclude the day at the E. Hobbs Hospitality Center at 230 Cottage Road, South Portland.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.HobbsFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Catholic Charities of Maine at Catholic Charities Development Office, PO Box 10660 Portland, ME 04104-6060, or to the Special Olympics, http://www.specialolympics.org.