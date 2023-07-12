LONG ISLAND – Cynthia S. (Stevens) Ross, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Cynthia was born in Portland, Maine on Sept. 25, 1935, to Marian MacVane Stevens Ladd and Leon Stevens. Cynthia graduated in 1949 from Portland High School. She was the valedictorian of her class. Her speech that day implored her fellow classmates to keep music in their lives and to not underestimate its power.

Cynthia was the wife of the late Harlan F. Ross. At the age of 18, on Jan. 1, 1950, she married Harlan in a double wedding ceremony at Portland City Hall with her best friend, Bessy and her husband. They honeymooned in New York City later that spring.

In 1968 Harlan joined the Civil Service and took a job with the U.S. Navy in the Philippines. Cynthia was terrified of flying but made that trip with her three children. In 1971 she did this a second time. They returned to Maine in 1973 and in 1975 Harlan accepted a third contract in Spain, returning permanently to Long Island in 1980. This experience sparked a lasting desire to travel the world. There were many trips with good friends and family. Her favorite way to travel was cruising and she did so extensively until the age of 88.

As a wife and mother Cynthia dedicated her life to her husband and children. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. This was evidenced by the elaborate Christmas parties and extensive holiday dinners at her home on Long Island. Her favorite holiday was the 4th of July. Those gatherings often lasted for days. Cynthia enjoyed planting her flower gardens and overflowing window boxes. She especially loved outdoor Christmas lights and kept them lit all year. She was a Long Island library volunteer and an avid lifelong reader.

Cynthia is survived by her son Steven and Jeannie Ross of Hallowell, daughter Stacy and Greg Scott of Farmingdale, brother Richard and Sarah Ladd of Pugwash, Nova Scotia, CA, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Harlan and her parents, Cynthia was predeceased by her daughter Leslie, and brothers Paul and Peter Stevens.

There will be a gathering for family and friends at her home on Long Island on August 12, 2023, following a private burial at the Fern Cemetery.

In remembrance of Cynthia’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Long Island Community Library. They would also like to thank the entire Long Island community for their care and support of Cynthia. You were her village, and her family is forever grateful.

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church Street, Augusta where condolences and memories may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website by visiting http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous