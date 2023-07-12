BRUNSWICK – Our beloved John Pavan passed away on July 3, 2023, in the arms of his nearest and dearest.

John, Johnny, Dad, Babbo, Pops, JP, Uncle John; he was an incredibly loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, partner, son, sibling, mentor and friend. We hope that now, just as in life, that he is surrounded by peace, joy and love.

﻿John Michael Pavan was welcomed into this world on March 23, 1960 in Yorktown Heights, N.Y., the second of five children to George Angelo Pavan and Norma Anna (Giannini) Pavan. He was raised to value having a close family, their Italian traditions, meaningful work and a good sense of humor. Much of his childhood was spent exploring the woods with his siblings and building a deep relationship with the natural world which remained a pillar of his life, bringing him endless joy and inspiration. Getting a Maine moose permit in 2020 and harvesting a beautiful animal with his brothers was a highlight of their lives.

﻿He attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York as an enthusiastic engineering student who was also a respected dorm RA, and a member of Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity. Just before graduation, John fell madly in love with Carol Ladd, a radiant young woman with an infectious smile. They married six months later and enjoyed a beautiful partnership for 35 years.

﻿John and Carol proudly owned their first homes together in New Rochelle, N.Y., and Boston, before moving to Acton, Mass., in 1985, after the birth of their first child, Kendall. John used his creative vision and skills as a craftsman to bring new life to every space they lived in, turning houses into homes. They lived there for 30 years raising their daughters, Kendall and Tracey. A devoted and loving father, John spent countless hours supporting their interests, academics and sports. Family vacations were spent camping, hiking, attending baseball games at Fenway Park and visiting family all over the country. John, Tracey and Kendall especially loved cooking together; gathering around the kitchen counter for hours was a cornerstone of their family life with Carol’s smile enjoying every moment. During his time in Acton, John was also deeply embedded in the community as a volunteer on the planning board, a protector of third base on the Raging Infernos softball team, and a committed cyclist who completed many Pan Mass Challenges to benefit Dana Farber. John, a natural magnet for bringing people together, was the friend who organized group fishing trips, hosted annual “Game Night Feast” dinners, and hand-made countless personal gifts for friends and family in his woodshop.

﻿John’s professional life centered around commercial real estate. He worked for various companies throughout New England, and successfully launched some of his own. In the later years of his career he used his decades of experience to advise and mentor others. He was especially drawn to young entrepreneurial people who shared his passions in social and environmental arenas including aquaculture. He was energized by the possibility of pioneering solutions that he considered critical for our collective future, and he loved being part of like-minded teams.

﻿In 2015 John and Carol fulfilled the dream of their next chapter by moving to Brunswick.

Together they cultivated a fun and peaceful life through enjoying hiking, family, friends, and simple pleasures. After losing his beloved wife of 35 years in 2018, he continued on with their new life in their favorite place, Maine. Through his personal pain he chose to soften his heart, become his most genuine self, and turn outward toward helping others.

During the last five years he built another full, extraordinary life in Maine. Johnny met and fell deeply in love with Gena Canning. Their rich and deep partnership also carried everlasting love for their beloved deceased partners, and they cherished each other’s friends and families. John was so honored to be a member of the Canning Family. Their life together was full of fun, family, community, adventure, boat trips, pickleball, music, art, nature, hobbies, and the most fulfilling work of his career. John’s contributions in Maine included volunteering for Score, the

Brunswick YMCA, and as a Top Gun mentor. He was currently serving on the boards of American Unagi, OpBox, Maine Technology Institute and as an advisor to countless others.

Starting in 2017, the arrival of his two beloved grandchildren, Gwenivere and Gus, brought him the new title of Pops, his favorite of all. It was easy to see the love and connection he shared with

his daughters and grandchildren, which was beyond words.

If you were lucky enough to know John Pavan, he made your life better. He was a living example of how to live true to your own values, and the number one supporter for so many, encouraging, and connecting everyone around him. He could always be counted on for a warm smile, a very real hug, a funny story and a delicious meal. He will be missed.

John is survived by his daughter Kendall St Laurent, her husband Kevin and their daughter Gwen of Warwick, R.I.; his daughter Tracey Pavan, her husband Chris Lord and their son Gus of Rockland; his partner Gena Canning of Portland, and her children Dave, Holly and Chris Register; his brother Ed and wife Nicole Pavan of Murrell’s Inlet, S.C.; his brother Bill Pavan of East New Market, Md.; his brother Joe Pavan of Hopewell Junction, N.Y.; and sister Christine Baron and her husband Curtis of Mahopac, N.Y.; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his two adored springer spaniels, Tucker and Harry.

A Celebration of his life will be held on: July 30, at 3 p.m., at Zach’s Farm, 7 Colby Turner Lane, York, Maine 03909

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of John Pavan to any of the following:

United Recovery Fund

(501-c3 partner of MaineWorks)

494 Forest Ave.

Portland, ME 04101

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Assoc.

PO Box 170

Unity, ME

Harpswell Heritage Land Trust,

153 Harpswell Neck Road

Harpswell, ME 04079

﻿