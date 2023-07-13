WESTBROOK – David Eugene McCarthy, 84, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 8, 2023 with his loving family by his side. David was born July 22, 1938, a son of the late Richard and Virginia (Lappin) McCarthy.

David graduated from Cheverus High School in 1957 and was an outstanding basketball player and ran cross country on the varsity teams. While attending high school he also worked at Fruitland Variety store which his parents owned. David and his brother Jack would eventually own the store for the next 28 years. David was drafted and served two years in the Army at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis. In 1964, he married Vivian Boisvert and spent 58 wonderful years together before her passing in 2022. Together they raised three children.

David sold the variety store in 1982 and went on to supervise the grounds and maintenance department for the Westbrook school system, retiring after 19 years. David was always busy providing for his family as he also worked as a custodian for the Warren Library for 30 years.

After retiring in 2000, David stayed busy working at Val Halla golf course in the summer and University golf course in Sarasota during the winter months.

David was most at home when he was around the golf course both watching and playing. He spent 17 years in Sarasota with Vivian living in Heritage Oaks on the 13th hole tee box where he enjoyed watching the golfers and fishing for bass.

David was a huge sports fanatic and was well known in Westbrook as an avid Yankees fan. He passed on his love for the Yankees to all three of his children, grandchildren and great grandchild. He took every opportunity to attend his children’s, grandchildren’s and his great grandchild’s sporting events.

David never shied away from a good bet from anyone. Most of the time it was the Yankees finishing ahead of the Red Sox, but he would bet on just about anything. He loved his scratch tickets, but more importantly, loved his trips to the casino with his family. David was a big part of the Westbrook community and will surely be missed.

He is survived by his brother Jack and his wife Joan; his two sons, Danny and his wife Jill, Mark and his wife Jane, his daughter Sheri and her fiance Al; his 9 grandchildren, Alyssa, Andrew and Logan, Matt and his wife Linsey, Garrett and his wife Emily, Conner, Noah, Karley and Lexie; and his great grandson Jack.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his brother Dickey and his sister Joanne.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-8 p.m., on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s memory to Northern Lights Home Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 931,

Bangor, Maine 04401