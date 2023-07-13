BIDDEFORD – Sister Viola Lausier, formerly known as Sister St. Benedicta, died at St. Joseph Convent on July 9, 2023, at the age of 98. Sister Viola was born in Grand Isle, Maine on July 21, 1924. She was the second child in a family of sixteen children born to Thaddie Lausier and Mabel Michaud Lausier. She attended Lincoln School in Grand Isle from kindergarten through her sophomore year.

In August 1940 at the age of 16, Viola entered the Congregation of the Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, also known as the Good Shepherd Sisters of Quebec, in Biddeford, Maine. Following her two years of formation Sister Viola studied for one year at the Good Shepherd Scholasticate in Quebec. She then began her career in education serving either as an elementary school teacher or school principal in Lawrence and Methuen, Mass., and Caribou.

Sister Viola did her undergraduate studies at Dominican College, Wis. She took extensive courses in Finance and Management at the University of Notre Dame, Ind., and at Anna Maria College, Mass., where she studied business administration.

Sister Viola worked as Business Manager at St. Ann’s Home in Methuen, Mass., for many years. From there she transferred to St. Andre Home, Inc., in Biddeford, to serve as Finance Director. Sister Viola has always worked tirelessly for children and women in need continuing this ministry well into her nineties.

Within her religious community Sister Viola served on the Provincial Council, on various SCIM Corporate Boards, as well as local superior or treasurer.

In 2011 Sister Viola was recognized as one of Maine’s most influential and accomplished women when she received one of the “Great Women of Maine” awards.

Sister Viola is survived by four brothers: Roland of Largo, Fla.; Edmond of Salt Lake City, Utah; Norman and Gladys of Grand Isle; Daniel and Linda of Westbrook; and a sister-in-law, Celine of Madawaska. She is also survived by four sisters: Rita Pescinski of Spencer, Wis.; Sister Marie-May Lausier, PM of Lewiston; Cecile and Donald St. Jean of Dudley, Mass., and Agathe Moser of Park Falls, Wis.

The visiting hours will be at St. Joseph Convent, 409 Pool St on Wednesday, July 12, from 6-8 p.m. To view the visitation online, please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83595454758?pwd=ZnFKRjFzV3NFWFVpajBqNnpoOGNydz09

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. To watch the Funeral Mass online, please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87136300060?pwd=dDJ3ZE5mUkJXbzRndnQ4THBockthdz09

Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at approximately 12 p.m.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SCIM Foundation or St. Andre Home Inc. 409 Pool St, Biddeford, ME 04005 in memory of Sister Viola

