BATH – John “Wayne” Driscoll, passed away on June 24, 2023 at MMC in Portland.

Wayne was born Feb. 14, 1957 in Bath to Nancy and Francis A. Driscoll II. Wayne grew up in Bath, graduating from Morse High School. After graduation, he went to work for Bath Iron Works with 44 years of service retiring in 2022.

Wayne coached youth basketball for nearly 20 years in Bath. Helping many kids over the years with rides to and from practices and games.

Wayne loved coaching and helping the youth of Bath but most of all he cared about taking care of family and knowing they have what they need, until the day he passed.

A loving son, grandson, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Priscilla Driscoll, whom he was married to for 45 years; his oldest son, Jason Driscoll, second son, Paul Driscoll, third son, Peter Driscoll and fourth son, Joshua Driscoll. Wayne also has two sisters and a brother, Gail Turner, Tammie Baker, and Mark Pederson; 14 grandchildren; many cousins; nieces and nephews.

Wayne was predeceased by his father, Francis A. Driscoll II and his mother, Nancy Pederson.

There will be a celebration of life for Wayne on Aug. 5, 1 p.m. at the West Bath Fire Department. All who loved and knew Wayne are welcome to come celebrate his life, share stories, and pictures.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

