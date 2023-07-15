Michaud, Blanche G. 94, July 9, 2023, in Brunswick. Mass, 11 a.m., July 17, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yarmouth. Reception follows. Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth.
