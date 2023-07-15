GRAY – William D. William David Myette, 66, of Gray, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2023, in the sweet and loving company of family and friends. Born in New Bedford Massachusetts, and formerly of Montreal Quebec, Falmouth Massachusetts, and Portland Maine. William “Billy” is survived by his two children, Alyson (Cayer) Beckett and partner Courtney of Los Angeles, Nathaniel Cayer Myette and wife Margaret (Meg) of Phoenix, Ariz., and three beautiful grandchildren: Rowan, Killian, and Coco. He is survived by his many brothers and sisters—Stephen of Pocasset, Mass., Lisa of East Wallingford, Vt., Vincent and wife Mary (Kane) of Falmouth, Mass., James and wife Monika (Szynarowska) of West Roxbury, Mass., Carolyn of Staunton, Va., and Andrew and wife Christine (Revetta) of San Diego, Calif. William was predeceased by his two parents, Norman C. Myette and Mary D. (Palmer) Myette, sister Andrea, formerly of Falmouth, Mass., and brother John, formerly of Montreal. William served briefly in the U.S. Navy. He was a kind and gentle soul, a meek person, whose life was strengthened and guided by a deep and abiding faith in Christ. William will be laid to rest at 11 a.m., on August 3 in St. Joseph Cemetery, Gifford Street, Falmouth, Mass., following words of remembrance.

