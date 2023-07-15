BRUNSWICK – Blanche G. Michaud, 94, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2023 at Horizons Living and Rehab in Brunswick. She lived in her home in Yarmouth for 50 years, then moved to Assisted Living at Thornton Hall for 10 years before moving in with her daughter Betty two and a half years before living at Horizons.

She was a devoted wife to Pete and an amazing loving mother to her five children. Blanche loved playing games such as Bingo and Yahtzee and of course doing puzzles. She loved her Red Sox and Celtics! Blanche crocheted blankets for all her grandchildren, loved traveling with her mom and sisters and later with her daughters and sons. She was an amazing cook and always had family Sunday dinners and family holiday parties. Blanche was loving and welcoming to all who came to visit and was loved by everyone at Thornton Hall and Horizons.

Blanche was predeceased by her husband Leonard (Pete) Michaud.

She is survived by daughter Betty Parenteau and husband Jimmy, Mike Michaud and wife Donna, Dan Michaud, Don Michaud and wife Moira, and Louise Neuts and husband Rick. She leaves 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, sister Sr. Louise Dufour and very dear friend Sr. Marie Soph who called her every night for many years.

The family would like to thank the staff of Horizons for their kindness, compassion and loving care to our dear mother Blanche.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Monday July 17, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yarmouth. A reception will follow at 1 p.m., at the Durham Eureka Community Center 606 Hallowell Road in Durham. Burial at a later date will be private.

Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth, Maine.

