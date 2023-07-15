Kennebunk Free Library announced that it will host the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, who will present its Fix-A-Bike program, on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

According to a news release, the coalition wrote, “Be your own mechanic. Learn how to maintain your bike, fix a flat, pump up a tire, change a chain or cable, make shifting adjustments, and more in a hands-on learning experience.”

Participants should bring their bicycles and be prepared to get dirty. The library will hold the event outdoors, but may move inside in case of inclement weather. The program is offered for youth aged 13 and older and adults. Space is limited and advance registration is required.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. For more information call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

