PORTLAND – Robert B. Menario passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023, with his daughter and brother by his side.

He was predeceased by his wife, Helen; his parents; sister, Janice and brother, James Jr.

He is survived by his three children, Amanda, Kevin and Martin; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; sisters Jean and Anne and brother, Michael.

A celebration of life will be held at Bruno’s in Portland on Thursday July 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.

