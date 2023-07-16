PORTLAND – Robert B. Menario passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023, with his daughter and brother by his side.
He was predeceased by his wife, Helen; his parents; sister, Janice and brother, James Jr.
He is survived by his three children, Amanda, Kevin and Martin; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; sisters Jean and Anne and brother, Michael.
A celebration of life will be held at Bruno’s in Portland on Thursday July 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.
