Goodreau, Marilyn L. 88, of Windham, July 9, at home. Visit 5-7 p.m., July 19, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Mass 11 a.m., July 20, St. Joseph’s Church, Portland. Private burial.
