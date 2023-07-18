NORTH YARMOUTH – Dorothy “Dottie” Stackpole, 76, died unexpectedly on July 9, 2023 at Maine Medical Center.

The daughter of the late Louise (Boucher) and Robert Dumais, she was born in Brunswick on Sept. 28, 1946. She graduated from Brunswick High School and University of Maine Orono. On Aug. 28, 1971, Dottie married Keith Stackpole in Brunswick.

Dottie was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth, enjoying singing in the choir. She was a lifelong gardener and floral designer, making bouquets and arrangements to brighten the lives of those around her. Dottie also spent many years providing child care and senior home care, being a mother and grandmother to all. She was a longtime member of the Walnut Hill Garden Club, finding joy in volunteering. Her cooking, baking, and peanut butter balls were legendary. Dottie will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, kindness, and selflessness and will be greatly missed by all.

Dottie is survived by her husband, Keith Stackpole; and two children, Leanne Hansen (husband Craig) of Pepperell, Mass. and Erin Duford (husband James) of North Yarmouth; and two grandchildren, Avery and Zachary Hansen of Pepperell, Mass. She is also survived by her siblings Robert Dumais Jr. (partner Frank Amagliani) of Memphis, Tenn., Susan Jones (husband Tom) of Lusby, Md., Margaret “Peggy” Rice (husband David) of Gray, Michael Dumais (wife Maggie) of Topsham, Denise DeGruchy (husband David) of Gray, Mary Dumais of Lisbon Falls; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Frank Dumais.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church at 336 Main St., Yarmouth, on Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. with reception to follow at the church.

Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Funeral Home Yarmouth.

Condolences and memories may be shared at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com for the Stackpole family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association or the Coastal Maine Humane Society.