ATLANTA — Austin Riley hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Miguel Castro in the eighth inning, Matt Olson homered twice to raise his NL-best total to 32, and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves stopped a four-game skid with a 7-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Riley followed Michael Harris II’s double and Ozzie Albies’ walk with his fourth homer of the three-game series and 20th of the season, putting Atlanta (62-33) ahead 6-5. Riley has homered in three straight games four times in his big league career.

Olson had his 18th multihomer game, and his fifth this season. He cut the Braves’ deficit to 4-3 when he went deep off starter Zac Gallen in the seventh. After Riley homered off Castro (5-4), Olson homered on the fifth pitch from Kyle Nelson.

BREWERS 4, PHILLIES 0: Corbin Burnes continued his torrid July, allowing just two hits while striking out 10 in eight innings as Milwaukee concluded its six-game road trip with a win at Philadelphia.

Christian Yelich connected for a three-run homer off Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker in the third inning and finished 3 for 4.

Milwaukee went 5-1 on the trip through Cincinnati and Philadelphia – two teams that were hot heading into the All-Star break.

REDS 5, GIANTS 1: Andrew Abbott and Derek Law combined on a two-hitter, Luke Maile homered, and Cincinnati earned a split of its four-game series against visiting San Francisco.

Abbott (5-2), a 24-year-old rookie left-hander making his ninth start, allowed one hit in a career-high eight innings.

Maile had three hits. Jake Fraley, Jonathan India and Will Benson each added two hits for the Reds, who are 2 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 6, METS 2: Yasmani Grandal started a four-run sixth inning with a two-run double that followed Pete Alonso’s error, and Chicago won at New York in José Quintana’s debut with the Mets.

Quintana, a 34-year-old left-hander who pitched for the White Sox from 2012-17, signed a $26 million, two-year contract with the Mets as a free agent, then fractured a rib during spring training.

He allowed two runs and six hits in five innings, struck out three and walked none, retiring eight of his final nine hitters.

BLUE JAYS 4, PADRES 0: Chris Bassitt combined with three relievers on a six-hitter, and Toronto avoided a three-game sweep by winning at home.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk homered for Toronto, which managed just one run in the first two games of the series. Kirk went 3 for 3, and Whit Merrifield and Jordan Luplow each had two hits.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 3, ROYALS 0: Michael Lorenzen threw seven innings of three-hit ball, helping Detroit win at Kansas City.

Lorenzen (5-6) stranded runners at the corners in the second inning and another at third in the fourth, but otherwise went unchallenged while running his scoreless streak to 23 2/3 innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out three and walked one.

MARINERS 5, TWINS 0: George Kirby matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and Seattle won at home.

Teoscar Hernández and Mike Ford homered as Seattle earned a split of the four-game series.

NOTES

MARINERS: Outfielder Jared Kelenic broke a bone in his left foot kicking a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout Wednesday and was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Kelenic was apologetic and fighting through tears for letting his emotions get out of hand and expressing his frustration.

“I made a mistake. I let the emotions get the best of me there. I just feel terrible, especially for the guys,” Kelenic said. “I just let the emotions get the best of me and I just let them down and take full responsibility for it. It’s on me. It just can’t happen.”

Seattle Manager Scott Servais said Kelenic will be out for an extended period of time but did not estimate a timeframe. The team doesn’t believe surgery will be needed.

METS: Outfielder Starling Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list because of migraines.

PADRES: Right-hander Robert Suarez was activated off the 60-day injured list, and right-handed knuckleballer Matt Waldron was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

To make room for Suarez on San Diego’s 40-man roster, left-hander José Castillo was designated for assignment.

