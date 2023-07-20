CLINTON — A 51-year-old man who has been previously charged with stalking was arrested this week after he followed a woman to her house in Clinton, according to police.

Anthony C. Aldrich of Norway followed a woman Tuesday as she exited Interstate 95 and drove to her home, according to a statement posted to the Clinton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Aldrich drove past the woman’s house before making a U-turn and parking behind her car. He got out and approached the woman while she sat in her car, according to the statement issued Thursday by police Chief Stanley “Rusty” Bell.

The woman’s husband confronted Aldrich, who then left. The husband called police and provided a license plate number, which officers used to trace Aldrich to Norway, where he was arrested. Police said Aldrich had a knife with him when he was arrested.

In his statement, Bell described the encounter in Clinton as “terrifying.”

Aldrich is facing stalking and other charges from at least three encounters with young women earlier this year in Oxford County.

In one instance, police said Aldrich followed an 18-year-old woman to a Super Bowl party at a house in Oxford, before following the same woman to her cheerleading practice the next day. He was arrested and charged with stalking, burglary, theft and possession of a schedule W drug, before being released on $1,000 bond.

“We’ve got these kinds of people around here all the time, and they blend in until they do stuff like this,” Bell told the Morning Sentinel on Thursday.

Aldrich was charged with stalking and violating conditions of release for the incident in Clinton, Bell said. He was transferred from the Oxford County Jail in South Paris to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta, where he was being held Thursday.

