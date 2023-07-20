OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Carol E. Haibon, 77, was born in Eastport, a daughter of Viola Mae (Farley) Cook and Guy Hildreth Cook, Sr., on Feb. 27, 1946. Ed lost his best friend and wife, unexpectedly on July 14, 2023. After graduating from Shead High School in 1964, she moved to Portland where she met the love of her life. Together they had two children, Edward and Catherine.

Carol loved cooking, sewing, reading, crossword puzzles, Jeopardy and spending time with her family. She especially loved riding the Harley with Ed and being a member of the HOG group for 25 years.

Carol was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Guy and sisters Faye and Sylvia.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Ed; son, Edward and his wife Mary, daughter, Catherine and son-in-law, Richard; six grandchildren, Joshua, Joanne, Hanah, Rosemary, Fallyn and Brenna; brother, Dale H. Cook and his wife Emma Jean; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Burial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department and the Harley Owners Group for their support and friendship during this difficult time.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Carol’s online guest book

﻿In lieu of flowers,

please donate to the:

National Ostomy

Association