GARDINER – Carl C. Billings of West Gardiner died at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta on July 5, 2023 following a brief illness. He was born on the family dairy farm in Bowdoinham on Feb. 2, 1938, the ninth of ten children born to Stephen M. and Mary Hodgins Billings.

He attended grade school in Bowdoinham and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1955. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving four years of active duty. In May of 1959 he married the former Joan M. Warren; she survives him.

Carl began his federal career in 1961 when he entered the marine electrician training program at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. During this time he worked on the USS Thresher, a nuclear submarine. When the vessel went out to sea for deep diving tests on 10 April 1963, he was pulled from the civilian duty roster at the last minute and was not on board when the vessel was lost. This heightened his appreciation of life, and the randomness of luck.

Carl worked at Portsmouth until 1968, and during these years he also served in the New Hampshire Air National Guard, as a loadmaster on cargo aircraft. In 1968 he transferred from Portsmouth to the U.S. Navy Supervisor of Shipbuilding office at Bath Iron Works, where he worked until his retirement.

Carl was long-time member and Past Master of Village Lodge #26 A.F & A.M. in Bowdoinham.

An avid outdoorsman, Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and boating throughout Maine, and spending time with Joan and their friends at their camp in Upper Enchanted Township.

In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by three daughters, Katrina Billings of Norridgewock, Tanya Kandris of Litchfield, and Erica Billings of Monmouth. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Siobhan Billings Pearce and Regan Billings Pearce, both of Quincy, Mass., Keith Anderson of North Monmouth, Kevin Anderson of Ft. Worth, Texas; his younger sister Andrea K. Frank of Bowdoinham; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Interment took place on 11 July at the Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. Donations in his memory can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society