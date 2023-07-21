SCARBOROUGH – On June 25, 2023, surrounded by loved ones, Gerald Paul Potvin lost his battle with cancer. He was born in Windham on Dec. 14, 1936, to Philip and Ruth (Fields) Potvin; he grew up in Biddeford, graduating from Biddeford High in 1956.

﻿He served four years in the Army. After Europe Jerry continued in the reserves while becoming employed at Sebago Moc. There Jerry met the love of his life, Winona Lenentine. They have raised their family in Scarborough for the past 59 years.

﻿Jerry routinely attended Biddeford Sports events. He enjoyed auctions, yard sales, and camping with his family. He supported his grandchildren in their sports and interests and greatly enjoyed spending time with them. After 32 years he retired from W. H. Nichols to enjoy retirement with his wife, family, and friends. His family believes they were blessed with the best brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather possible.

﻿Jerry was predeceased by his parents and daughter-in-law Anna Hayden Potvin. He is survived by his wife Winona; daughter Kristina Gagne, her husband Dale, and son Philip Potvin; grandchildren Ashley (Gagne) Vachon, her husband Derek, Aaron Gagne, and Shane Potvin; great-grandson Eli Vachon; sister Shirley Dow, her husband Harold; niece Kim (Dow) Durkin, her husband Dave; and many other cousins; also nephews and nieces on Winona’s side of the family.

﻿A celebration of life will be held July 24. Visiting hours, 2 to 4 p.m., the service will be at 4 p.m. with the reception to immediately follow at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US#1, Scarborough, Maine.

﻿His family would especially like to thank his doctors and hospice for the wonderful care he received.

﻿To view Jerry’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

