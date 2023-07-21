MIAMI, Fla. – With great sadness, we announce the passing of Faye Simensky, 88, of Miami, Fla., formerly of Portland, Maine, who died on July 18, 2023.

Faye was the beloved wife of Larry and a dear sister to Merle Cohen, who both predeceased her. She was a loving and devoted mother to her daughters Marjorie (John) Palazzolo, Beth (Jose) Hernandez, and Linda (Michael) Mayer. Faye was also a cherished grandmother to six grandchildren and a great-grandmother to three.

Services for Faye will be held in Delray Beach, Fla. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

Donations may be made in Faye’s memory to the:

Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine

Center Day Camp

