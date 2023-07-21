• Located off U.S. Route 1 with woodlands to the north and east, this home is close to beaches, the Maine Mall, airport, and Portland

• Solid structure that has received consistent care; more recent major updates include metal roof and new windows

• Flex in a few directions: zoned for an in-home business, extra space in the partially finished basement and backyard work shed

• Open house on Monday, July 24 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

We hope you can come see this low-maintenance home yourself during our open house. Here’s where it is: You’ll turn off U.S. Route 1 soon after you pass Rosemont Market and Harbor Fish but before you get to Len Libby Chocolates (or vice versa). Byrd Avenue quickly turns into an unpaved road with just two houses. Surrounded by woodlands to the north and east, this is a little oasis in the heart of Maine’s summertime fun town of Scarborough.

Over the last 15 years, this home has seen consistent care and upkeep from its current owners. Major updates like solid wood flooring installation, replacement windows, and a metal roof were completed in 2017. The kitchen and dining space have an open design and lead out sliding doors to an elevated back deck. Included on the main floor are the bedrooms, family room/fourth bedroom, laundry room, office, and storage spaces.

Radiant heat in the below-grade garage adds to the efficiency of the whole home’s energy envelope. From the garage, head upstairs or enter a work or living space recently finished with porcelain tile floors. Looking for more work or storage space? A 10 by 20-foot electrified shed on slab has an overhead door too.

This home is self-contained and simple, with the flexible bonus of being zoned for an in-home business. If you’re looking for an easy move, come take a closer look at this property.

8 Byrd Avenue is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email ranellogroup@gmail.com.

