“This post-agrarian look is the defining style of the current era — dominating renovations, new construction and subdivisions in communities with … interiors that have open concept floor plans, wide plank wood floors, plenty of shiplap, and kitchens with apron sinks and floating shelves made of reclaimed wood. — Ronda Kaysen, “The Modern Farmhouse Is Today’s McMansion. And It’s Here to Stay.” The New York Times, July 7, 2023.

13 KISMET LANE, Falmouth — $2.195 million

4 beds, 4.5 baths, 5,454 SF

Set on five, maybe farmable acres, this modern farmhouse has particularly sumptuous finishes inside its trending exterior. Featured in this section on April 30, this home has a “captivating” maximal/minimal staircase and chandelier in the entryway, a great mudroom with lots of storage, Wolf gas range in the kitchen with either ash or maple cabinets, a dreamy primary suite with soaking tub and dressing room, and more unique light fixtures throughout. $105,000 price drop since originally put on the market. Listed by David Banks, RE/MAX by the Bay. See the full listing.

10 WINN WAY, Scarborough — $839,000

4 beds, 2.5+ baths, 2,208 SF

Located in the Leighton Farms development on the border of Scarborough and South Portland, this 2021 home sits amongst a bustling new neighborhood of modern farmhouses. This model features high ceilings, a shiplap gas fireplace, a bit of open shelving in the kitchen, matte black plumbing and lighting fixtures, and a soaking tub in the primary suite. Another nice “modern” touch are the mini splits that provide efficient heating and cooling. Recent $6,000 price drop. Listed by Sydney Harrison, Town & Shore Associates. See the full listing.

75 ERNEST DAY ROAD, Hiram — $1.5 million

4 beds, 2.5 baths, 4,108 SF

Built around sunrise-to-sunset views of Mount Washington from all three levels, this Hiram hideout on 5.31 (also farmable?) acres was completed in 2022. The open plan kitchen and living room with propane fireplace stretch along the back of the home, parallel to a deck accessed through double doors. Tinkerers take note: the three-car garage is 1,300 SF and stays warm with radiant heat. Located 40 minutes’ drive to Conway, New Hampshire and one hour to Portland. Listed by The A Team, A Team Realty. See the full listing.

