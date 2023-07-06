The octagon house is an American original, dreamed up in the 19th century by Orson Squire Fowler, an amateur architect who was more interested in the pseudoscience of phrenology. His beliefs about skull shapes were misguided, but his vision for an ideal home flow resulted in a unique design that is still constructed centuries later.

32 OLD MESERVE LANE, Limington – $575,000

3 beds, 2.5+ baths, 3,168 SF

Built in 2002, this architect-designed home has wide plank floors, graphic wallpapers, a wood-burning fireplace, and central staircase with a classic, curving handrail, all of which allude to its 19th century inspiration, the nearby Captain Josiah Chase octagon house, which is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Sitting on 18 acres, this secluded home is 20 minutes’ drive to points on Sebago Lake and 45 minutes to downtown Portland. Detached, two-car garage has flex/studio space above. Listed by Bridget King and Jason Miller, King + Miller Real Estate. See the full listing.

17 OLD COUNTY ROAD, Freeport – $459,000

4 beds, 2 baths, 1,672 SF

With the power of 1989’s building material and design technology, this two-story, tetradecahedron home (that’s 14 sides) on 2.5 acres comes closer to Fowler’s circular ideal. Inside, you’ll find an open kitchen/living/dining area with a pellet stove and access to the second-floor deck, updated bathrooms, and a new looking propane boiler for heat. The listing suggests possible multi-family conversion, with a unit on each level. Outbuildings include a two-car garage and storage shed. Listed by Cartmell & Associates, Keller Williams Realty. See the full listing.

73 PEARL DRIVE, Deer Isle – $389,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 3,000 SF

Less than ten minutes after you drive across the Deer Isle Bridge, you’ll reach this circa 1992, single-level home on a 3.4-acre lot. Drive ten minutes more to reach the village on Main St. Judging from the pictures, this seems to be an opportunity to build sweat equity, not just through finishing the loft for more living space, but by updating and decorating the existing interior. The centerpiece is a “great room” with wood-burning fireplace and views of Penobscot Bay. Listed by Parker Allen, Downeast Properties, Inc. See the full listing.

