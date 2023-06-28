• Move-in ready, cottage style home in a historic shipbuilding town; part of an HOA with access to private beach and tennis courts

• Beautiful location on Muscongus Bay, an 80-minute drive to Portland, two hours to Acadia National Park

• Wraparound porch with screened-in section, harbor views from the primary bedroom, and a light-filled kitchen

Before you read further, there are three important things to know about this property: the asking price has recently improved, you can have lobsters delivered every day, and you can see it yourself at an open house on Sunday, Jul. 2, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Now more details: As soon as you enter the front door, you know you are somewhere special. This New England cottage was built in 1840 and a 2008 renovation kept much of the original charm and details—like the decorative eaves and gables, or hardwood and tiles floors throughout—while updating the home for modern comfort.

The first floor has a large entryway, living room with wood stove, dining room, and a bright kitchen that perfectly blends the old and the new with charming antique cabinets paired with updated floors and stove. Bedrooms are all upstairs, and the primary overlooks the harbor.

Outside the home is equally stunning. The wraparound porch is screened on one side, perfect for summer evenings. The yard contains gardens and relaxing lawn spaces, and the homeowners’ association provides access to clay tennis courts and a private beach.

Friendship is a historic boatbuilding town just down the peninsula from Route 1 as it passes through Waldoboro. The turn is right at Moody’s Diner, if you’re looking for a landmark and slice of pie. As a working waterfront and special spot for summer residents, this is a perfect location for year-round living or a seasonal retreat.

183 Harbor Road is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: