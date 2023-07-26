BRUNSWICK – Fredric Arnold Pease Jr., died peacefully on July 11, 2023, in Brunswick.

Frederic was born in Pittsfield, Mass. on May 23, 1927, son of Frederic Arnold Pease and Ruth Ensign Pease.

Fred graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, Yale University, Union Theological Seminary and Andover Newton Theological School. He served in the Navy during World War II and as a chaplain in the reserves for many years. He was minister in churches in Jaffrey Center and New Ipswich, N.H., and in Haverhill, Mass., and served as an interim minister for the Massachusetts Conference of the UCC until the late 1980s.

Fred married Lillian Zachrisson on June 20, 1953. They raised their family in Andover, Mass., where Fred was a school chaplain, teacher, housemaster, and hockey and lacrosse coach at Phillips Academy. Fred and Lillian enjoyed idyllic summers on Swan’s Island with their four children. Fred was a skilled sailor, and could often be seen sailing his Rhodes 19, Windfall, in and around the waters of Burnt Coat Harbor.

Retiring to Dresden in 1990, Fred and Lillian traveled extensively and were active members of the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, serving on numerous committees and singing in the choir. Fred was a tireless and committed advocate for “the least among (us)”, often representing the Maine Council of Churches in organizations supporting economic and social justice, and in testimony before the state legislature.

In 2014, Fred and Lillian moved to the Thornton Oaks retirement community in Brunswick where, sadly, Lillian soon passed away. Fred joined the First Parish Church of Brunswick and was an enthusiastic member of Thornton Oaks chorus. He enjoyed music of all sorts, from hymns to classical chamber music to Gilbert and Sullivan.

Fred is survived by his children, Ted Pease (Brenda Cooper) of Trinidad, Calif., David Pease (Julie Keller) of Topsham, Ruth Pease (Greg Blanchette) of West Bath, and Rebecca Pease of Bowdoinham; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service and celebration of Fred’s life will be held at the First Parish Church of Brunswick, Maine, on Monday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m.

Contributions in his memory may be made to:

Maine Council of Churches,

202 Woodford St.

Portland, ME 04103

