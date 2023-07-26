GORHAM – Gina A. Stivaletti, 61, passed away peacefully July 23, 2023 at her home, following a 10-month long battle with cancer. She was born in Portland on Aug. 20, 1961, the oldest of four children of the late Jerry Stivaletti and Alice (Walsh) Stivaletti.

Gina graduated from Deering High School in 1979 and earned her dental hygienist degree from Westbrook College in 1981. She worked as a dental hygienist for five years and then went on to a successful 37-year career with UNUM where she was still employed at the time of her death. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New England while working full time at UNUM. Although she never returned to the dental field, Gina took the required training and tests to keep her hygienist’s license in force. She always said she could fall back on it if she ever needed.

At an early age, Gina loved to travel and had continued to do so her entire life. She has been to every continent but Africa and Antarctica. For the past 18 years, she and her partner Steve Hayes have traveled together to countless places, the favorites being Hawaii, four times, and Italy, six. Their first trip together was to London to see the Rolling Stones on her birthday in 2006, and they have since seen the Stones 40-plus times and have been active members of the Shidoobees Stones fan group. Gina loved all the arts and was happy and cozy visiting museums, art galleries, Broadway shows, sporting events, botanical gardens, national parks and historic places.

Though deep inside Gina was a shy person, her smile would light up the room and people would gravitate to her. If you knew Gina, you loved Gina. She will be sadly missed and forever loved by family and friends.

Gina is survived by her partner of 18 years, Steve Hayes of Gorham; her sister, Maria and her husband Dennis Therriault of Cumberland, her sister, Linda and her husband Ron Petty of Brunswick, Md., her brother, Anthony Stivaletti of Columbus, Ohio; her two nephews, Nicholas and Andrew Therriault.

The family is very grateful to the staff at Northern Light Mercy Hospital for their kindness and loving care Gina received in these last 10 months.

A service honoring Gina’s life will be held 3 p.m. Friday July 28 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service. Private burial will be held at a later date.

