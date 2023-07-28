BIDDEFORD – Bette E. Genova, 83, of Prospect Street, passed away Tuesday July 18, 2023 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice house with her family by her side.

She was born May 9, 1940 in Newport, the daughter of Gerald and Ruth Jones Hume. She attended schools in the Newport area and later worked assembly in a shoe factory and for US Rubber. She has been a resident of southern Maine for many years.

Bette had a deep faith in Jesus and was a member of Faith Lighthouse Church for many years. She enjoyed drawing and spending time with her family.

Survivors include two daughters, Keira Hume of Portland and Tara Holden of Union; two grandchildren, Amber and Randalyn; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Sophia, Lincoln and Landen.

A gathering will be held Saturday Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Faith Lighthouse Church, 47 Smithwheel Rd., Old Orchard Beach.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services.

