Brian Minott

NEW GLOUCESTER – A memorial visitation will be held at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Rd., Gray, ME 04039 on Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at Brian and Sandy’s home located at 160 Wharff Rd., New Gloucester, ME 04260

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.