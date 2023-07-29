NEW GLOUCESTER – A memorial visitation will be held at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Rd., Gray, ME 04039 on Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at Brian and Sandy’s home located at 160 Wharff Rd., New Gloucester, ME 04260

