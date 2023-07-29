YORK – Fay J. Boardman, 92, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
She was born July 15, 1931 a daughter of the late Herman and Marion (Brackett) Johnson.
She is survived by her four children, Frederick Jr. “Rick” and his wife Liz of Cape Neddick, Frank and his wife Nancy of Naples, Fla., Ferris and his wife Donna of York and Paula Severseike and husband Mark of Littleton, Colo.; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Fay was predeceased by her husband Fred; brother, Clayton Johnson and sisters Margaret Lucas, Irene Sanborn and Eleanor Andrews.
A private graveside service will be held at the First Parish Cemetery, York.
Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for online condolences and a full obituary.
