PORTLAND – David Perry of Portland passed away June 29, 2023 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a short but courageous battle with cancer. David was 63 years old.

He was born in Portland on Dec. 9, 1959 to Donald (Skeet) M. Perry and Barbara H. Perry (Blake). He grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School’s Class of 1978.

David was known to always want to work. He was a paperboy for years as a young child, for Portland Press Herald’s Evening Express. He once saved up some of the money he earned so that he could travel to Maryland to visit his beloved Aunt Jo and Uncle Jerry. He had many fond memories of that trip.

Coming from a family of dedicated firefighters, David began firefighting as a volunteer at the Willard Hose House in South Portland in 1975 until 1977. He then volunteered at the Pleasantdale Hose House, also in South Portland, from 1977 until 1988. He began his fulltime career as a firefighter when he joined the South Portland Fire Department in December of 1986, where his father, Skeet Perry, was Deputy Chief. In February of 1988 he went to the Portland Fire Department where he served until his retirement on April 25, 2015. It was a long and impressive career that he loved and was very proud of. The brotherhood with his coworkers had an unbreakable bond that meant everything to him. Also during this career, he drove tractor trailers for Hannaford Corp. part time throughout the Northeast, creating many lasting friendships along the way.

David was predeceased by his father, Donald “Skeet” Perry; and his older brother, Jeffrey D. Perry.

David is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Jo (Grabarz – Hammonds); his daughter, Kaitlyn N. Perry, two stepsons, Joseph W. Grabarz and his wife Kristina R. Grabarz (Richio) and Anthony W. Grabarz and Kristina L. Ross. He also was blessed with three grandchildren that he absolutely adored, Hunter D. Grabarz, Noah W. Grabarz and Emilia Jo Grabarz. David is also survived by his mother, Barbara H. Perry; three siblings, Peter E. Perry, Paul E. Perry and Kerry Blackman and his sister, Lori J. Bartol and her husband Kevin Bartol. David had two nieces, Sarah Field (Perry) and Catherine Bartol, and two nephews, Brandon Bartol and Thomas Bartol. Last but certainly not least, he had many cousins and second cousins that were extremely close to him and that he loved dearly.

Visiting hours will be held on Aug. 4 from 11 to 1 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home located at 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. A Celebration of Life will follow at Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern’s Ocean Star Banquet Room located at 33 Allen Ave., also in Portland.

To share memories of David or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

